Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Mark Andrews praises Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift rumors: 'Raising the bar for a long time'

The Chiefs have been 3-0 when Taylor Swift has been in attendance

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews has nothing but praise for his friend at tight end as he strides quickly to the national spotlight.

Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors continue to swirl. The pop star appeared at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night and watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won the game 19-8, making it 3-0 when Swift has been in attendance.

Mark Andrews at Acrisure Stadium

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 8, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pensylvania. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"That’s an exciting thing," Andrews told the Baltimore Sun on Friday. "He's been raising the bar for a long time."

Andrews’ remarks seem to echo that of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl champion leader reacted to the rumors after Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game last month.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick said on WEEI Radio at the time.

Travis Kelce looks up

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before kickoff against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Nothing is officially official between Kelce and Swift. It doesn’t appear they will be updating their Facebook statuses any time soon. 

However, Swift was seen again in the suite talking with Donna Kelce, hugging Brittany Mahomes and cheering on the tight end every time he made a catch. And he performed in front of her, too.

Travis Kelce finished Thursday’s game with nine catches on nine targets for 124 yards. It was the first time this season he’s surpassed 100 yards receiving.

Taylor Swift watches

Taylor Swift looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 36 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.