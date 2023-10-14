Ravens' Mark Andrews praises Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift rumors: 'Raising the bar for a long time'

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews has nothing but praise for his friend at tight end as he strides quickly to the national spotlight.

Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors continue to swirl. The pop star appeared at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night and watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won the game 19-8, making it 3-0 when Swift has been in attendance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s an exciting thing," Andrews told the Baltimore Sun on Friday. "He's been raising the bar for a long time."

Andrews’ remarks seem to echo that of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl champion leader reacted to the rumors after Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game last month.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick said on WEEI Radio at the time.

REBA MCENTIRE 'SO MAD' AT TAYLOR SWIFT FOR DATING 'CRUSH' TRAVIS KELCE

Nothing is officially official between Kelce and Swift. It doesn’t appear they will be updating their Facebook statuses any time soon.

However, Swift was seen again in the suite talking with Donna Kelce, hugging Brittany Mahomes and cheering on the tight end every time he made a catch. And he performed in front of her, too.

Travis Kelce finished Thursday’s game with nine catches on nine targets for 124 yards. It was the first time this season he’s surpassed 100 yards receiving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 36 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns.