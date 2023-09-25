Bill Belichick remarks on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance: 'Would be the biggest' catch of his career

It is not often New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick offers a take on the hottest story that is transcending sports and pop culture news, but times seem to be different in 2023.

Belichick appeared in his weekly spot on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI radio on Monday and was asked about what he thought about Taylor Swift joining Travis Kelce’s family in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as dating rumors between the two heated up.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick said.

Swift being at the game all but confirmed the two are dating. She and Kelce were also seen leaving the stadium together after the tight end scored a touchdown in the 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

The legendary offered some serious praise to the pop superstar over the summer when she took the Eras Tour to Gillette Stadium. Swift played in the rain.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said on "The Greg Hill Show" in August. "She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it."

Whether Belichick classifies himself as s "Swiftie" is still up to debate. He said at the time he did not think he would "officially" call himself a "Swiftie."

"I’m definitely on the ‘You Got to Calm Down,’" he said, referring to the artist’s 2019 song.