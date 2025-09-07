Ravens' Lamar Jackson shoves fan after getting smacked in helmet following TD strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen pushing a Buffalo Bills fan after a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.

Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins late in the third quarter. Somehow, the veteran wide receiver came up with the one-handed catch. Baltimore took a 34-19 lead as the third quarter ended.

The NBC broadcast showed a fan sitting near the field smack Hopkins and Jackson on the helmet as they came close to the barrier. The star quarterback pushed the fan back.

There was no penalty assessed on the play. Jackson seemed to have collected his emotions after he got back to the Ravens’ bench. Hopkins didn’t react to the fan.

The touchdown helped Baltimore take control of the game. At that point, Jackson was 12-of-15 with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Ravens star Derrick Henry was also dominating on the ground through three quarters with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore entered the game looking for some revenge for a playoff loss to Buffalo back in January. The loss ended a terrific season for the Ravens. Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship Game only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.