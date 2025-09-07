Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson shoves fan after getting smacked in helmet following TD strike

DeAndre Hopkins made an incredible touchdown catch

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen pushing a Buffalo Bills fan after a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.

Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins late in the third quarter. Somehow, the veteran wide receiver came up with the one-handed catch. Baltimore took a 34-19 lead as the third quarter ended.

Lamar Jackson points

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown past Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The NBC broadcast showed a fan sitting near the field smack Hopkins and Jackson on the helmet as they came close to the barrier. The star quarterback pushed the fan back.

There was no penalty assessed on the play. Jackson seemed to have collected his emotions after he got back to the Ravens’ bench. Hopkins didn’t react to the fan.

DeAndre Hopkins makes a wild catch

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The touchdown helped Baltimore take control of the game. At that point, Jackson was 12-of-15 with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. 

Ravens star Derrick Henry was also dominating on the ground through three quarters with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson throws

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Baltimore entered the game looking for some revenge for a playoff loss to Buffalo back in January. The loss ended a terrific season for the Ravens. Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship Game only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

