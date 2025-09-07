49ers backup tight end Jake Tonges makes miracle catch to stun Seahawks in fourth quarter season opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy needed a touchdown late in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, and he trusted his tight end to make a play in the end zone.

No, it wasn’t the usual suspect, George Kittle, but Jake Tonges, who made the game-winning touchdown grab in a 17-13 win over the NFC West rival Seahawks to open the 2025 NFL season.

Kittle caught the 49ers’ first touchdown pass of the season from Purdy, but he left early with a hamstring injury. In turn, Tonges, who has played just 20 games since entering the league in 2022 with the Chicago Bears, had to step up for San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That moment came on third-and-3 from the Seahawks’ 4-yard line, as Purdy surveyed the end zone and couldn’t find a teammate with his team down three. Flushed to his right, Purdy threw up a prayer to Tonges in the back corner of the end zone with Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen draped on him.

Somehow, Tonges stepped in front of Woolen, leaped into the air and snagged the football for the game-winning score. It was Tonges’ third catch of the game, but the most important, as San Francisco came away with a key road victory.

EAGLES PICK UP VICTORY OVER COWBOYS IN GAME OVERSHADOWED BY SPITTING INCIDENT

Kittle was seen throwing his hands in the air on the sideline to celebrate his fellow tight end’s pivotal catch.

The 49ers secured the victory thanks to a strip-sack by edge rusher Nick Bosa on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle was driving at the 49ers’ 9-yard line when the play happened with 42 seconds left.

Purdy finished with 277 passing yards on 26 of 35 with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a roller-coaster opener. While it wasn’t his best performance, having Christian McCaffrey healthy in the backfield certainly helped.

McCaffrey’s availability was in question again to start the season, as it was in 2024 when he dealt with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. But this calf ailment wasn’t serious enough to sideline him, and he ran for 69 yards on 22 carries while catching nine passes for 73 yards.

Ricky Pearsall, expected to be a key weapon in San Francisco’s passing game, led the way with 108 yards on four catches, including a 45-yard reception from Purdy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Seahawks, Darnold went 16 of 23 for 150 yards and appears to have strong chemistry with Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who was targeted 13 times and caught nine passes for 124 yards. Zach Charbonnet, not Kenneth Walker III, scored Seattle’s only touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.