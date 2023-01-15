Bills-Bengals matchup highlights divisional-round slate

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the AFC divisional round weeks after their regular-season matchup was ruled a no-contest after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The Bengals will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Their Week 17 matchup was played at Paycor Stadium and was stopped toward the end of the first quarter when Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat restored on the field. He was discharged from the hospital less than two weeks later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emotions are sure to run high as the incident sparked an outpouring of emotion among the players on the field and around the NFL world who watched the harrowing play.

Hamlin watched the Bills defeat the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card matchup.

The Bengals used a Sam Hubbard fumble return for a touchdown to win their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati is the defending AFC champion.

DANIEL JONES, SAQUON BARKLEY GUIDE GIANTS TO FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE SUPER BOWL XLVI

On the other side of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and had a first-round bye. The Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFC still has one playoff game to be figured out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The winner will play the San Francisco 49ers, who bounced the Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and had a first-round bye as well.

Here’s how the divisional-round schedule will shake out. All times are Eastern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 pm: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (NBC)

8:15 pm: Eagles vs. Giants (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 pm: Bills vs Bengals (CBS)

6:30 pm: 49ers vs. Buccaneers/Cowboys (FOX)