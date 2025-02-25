Ravens GM calls Justin Tucker allegations 'serious and concerning'

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about sexual misconduct allegations against kicker Justin Tucker during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists at eight spas have claimed Tucker engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during spa sessions from 2012-16.

Tucker has denied all allegations, but DeCosta called the allegations "serious and concerning."

"The amount of allegations are serious and concerning," he told reporters in Indianapolis.

"I think we’re fortunate the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can. We’ll make our decisions based on that."

DeCosta added he has met with Tucker and the league since the allegations surfaced, though he didn't disclose specifics about the talks with his kicker.

"I think in this case we’re awaiting as much information as possible. I met with the league. I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well. We’ll wait for the details of that investigation and make our decision based off that."

DeCosta said the team was aware of the allegations published by The Baltimore Banner, and it was the first time the team became aware of the allegations.

The NFL reportedly began interviewing massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Last month, the first six alleged victims claimed Tucker exposed himself repeatedly during sessions spanning four years, including his rookie campaign, when the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

The accusations placed him at four different spa and wellness centers, with claims he would brush the therapists with his genitals and commit other acts of sexual misconduct.

More massage therapists have come forward since the original Baltimore Banner report with similar allegations.

Tucker released a statement through his attorneys last month, calling the accusations "unequivocally false."

"Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork," Tucker’s statement said.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

