New York Jets player robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey after being 'targeted and followed' by suspects: report

A New York Jets player was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey over the weekend after police say he and another person were "targeted" following a trip to Manhattan, according to a report.

The Morristown Department of Public Safety released a statement this week confirming that two individuals were robbed at gunpoint "in the Windmill Pond section of town" on Saturday at around 8 p.m. ET.

"A witness reported seeing a group of unidentified males exit a dark-colored SUV and rob two individuals in a second vehicle at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly took money and personal items before fleeing the scene," the statement read.

No one was injured, but police say they believe the victims were "targeted and followed from Manhattan"

Law enforcement said they believe it was an "isolated incident."

Authorities did not confirm the victims’ identity, but a neighbor told NBC New York that one of the victims was a current NFL player for the New York Jets.

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a string of thefts and home robberies targeting professional athletes.

Seven migrants from Chile were charged in Florida federal court on Tuesday in connection with a nationwide network that organized burglaries at the homes of some stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others.

The men are accused of stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe they later cracked.

There is no indication that Saturday’s armed robbery was connected to this crime network.