Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Jets

New York Jets player robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey after being 'targeted and followed' by suspects: report

Several professional athletes have recently fallen victim to a series of thefts and home burglaries

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets player was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey over the weekend after police say he and another person were "targeted" following a trip to Manhattan, according to a report. 

The Morristown Department of Public Safety released a statement this week confirming that two individuals were robbed at gunpoint "in the Windmill Pond section of town" on Saturday at around 8 p.m. ET. 

Jets helmet

A New York Jets player was reportedly robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"A witness reported seeing a group of unidentified males exit a dark-colored SUV and rob two individuals in a second vehicle at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly took money and personal items before fleeing the scene," the statement read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No one was injured, but police say they believe the victims were "targeted and followed from Manhattan"

Law enforcement said they believe it was an "isolated incident." 

Authorities did not confirm the victims’ identity, but a neighbor told NBC New York that one of the victims was a current NFL player for the New York Jets. 

New York Jets logo

A New York Jets player was robbed at gun point over in New Jersey on Saturday after reportedly being stalked by a group of armed men. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

MIAMI QUARTERBACK CARSON BECK'S LUXURY CARS STOLEN IN FLORIDA: REPORT

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a string of thefts and home robberies targeting professional athletes. 

Seven migrants from Chile were charged in Florida federal court on Tuesday in connection with a nationwide network that organized burglaries at the homes of some stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others. 

The men are accused of stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe they later cracked.

Travis Kelce waves

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to the crowd after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is no indication that Saturday’s armed robbery was connected to this crime network. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.