Toronto Raptors
Raptors star calls out CNN anchor for butchering name on-air: ‘Pascal Shakeem is crazy’

Raptors’ teammate ​​Christian Koloko couldn’t help but laugh in response to mishap

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam called out a CNN anchor on social media Wednesday after she brutally mispronounced his name over the weekend. 

CNN news anchor Zain Asher was previewing the international athletes set to play in the NBA’s All-Star game during a segment on Friday when she seemed to stumble over a number of player’s names but ultimately butchered the pronunciation of Siakam’s name.  

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star playfully poked fun at the mispronunciation, calling the attempt "crazy." 

"Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Asher also appeared to stumble on Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo – although some of the NBA’s top announcers have also made a similar mistake.

Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the winning team trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the winning team trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Raptors teammate ​​Christian Koloko couldn’t help but laugh at the mishap. 

Viewership for the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City saw a significant drop from the previous two years. According to Nielsen Media Research, the game on TNT had a total audience of 3.7 million, down 32% from the year before when the total audience was just over 5.4 million.

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors walks on to the court during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors walks on to the court during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

It was the smallest All-Star Game audience on record, according to Sports Media Watch.

