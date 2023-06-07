Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers
Rangers' Marcus Semien extends hit streak to 25 games in win over Cardinals

Semien's 25 hit game hit-streak is the longest in the majors this season

Associated Press
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 25 games with a two-run double in the fourth inning against St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Semien came up with the bases loaded in a tie game when he hit a ball that ricocheted off the base of the right-center field wall fronting the Rangers bullpen. Semien went to third base and a third run scored after an errant relay throw.

Marcus Semien hits a double

Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on June 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The 25-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season and the longest in Semien's career.

It matched Ian Kinsler in 2008 and Michael Young in 2005 for the second-longest in Rangers history. The team record is 28 games, set in 2000 by Gabe Kapler, now the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Marcus Semien celebrates after hitting double

Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on June 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Semien has also reached base in 33 consecutive games.