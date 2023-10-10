Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Rangers finish sweep of Orioles in ALDS; still have not lost in postseason

The Rangers have won each of their first five games this postseason

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The postseason belongs to the Texas Rangers so far.

The boys from Arlington are the first to punch their ticket to the Championship Series after downing the Baltimore Orioles, 7-1, on Tuesday night, sweeping them in the best-of-five ALDS.

The Rangers have used the long ball all year long, and that didn't change one iota on Tuesday. Corey Seager opened up the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, and in the second inning following a Mitch Garver two-run double, Adolis Garcia launched a three-run jack to make it a 6-0 ball game. Nathaniel Lowe added a solo homer in the seventh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adolis Garcia after home run

Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nathan Eovaldi hardly needed to pitch a gem, but he did so for good measure anyway, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. He's allowed just two earned runs in 13.2 innings of work this postseason (1.32 ERA).

The Rangers bullpen struggled all season, and that continued on Tuesday. Aroldis Chapman relieved Eovaldi, but loaded the bases. That prompted Bruce Bochy to go to Jose Leclerc early, and he induced a groundout to Aaron Hicks to get out of the threat. Leclerc then retired the side in order in the ninth to clinch the victory.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers reacts after the last out in the fifth inning was recorded against the Baltimore Orioles in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BRAVES FANS THROW BOTTLES ON FIELD AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL

Orioles starter Dean Kremer was tagged for the six runs in just 1.2 innings of work, but he deserves praise for taking the bump in an elimination game on the road, as he was pitching with a heavy heart.

Kremer is Israeli-American. Though he was born and raised in Stockton, California, Kremer is the son of Israeli parents. He spends time each year in the Jewish state, is fluent in Hebrew and was the first Israeli to be taken in the MLB Draft. He has family overseas that are living in constant fear of their lives. Kremer pitched for Team Israel in their lone victory in March's World Baseball Classic.

The Rangers are now 5-0 this postseason after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series - AL East teams went 0-7 in this postseason (the Toronto Blue Jays were swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild card round.

The Rangers now await the winner of the Houston Astros and Twins - the defending World Series champs took a 2-1 series lead earlier Tuesday.

Adolis Garcia celebrates

Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles with Corey Seager #5 during the second inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's Texas' first ALCS appearance since 2011. If Houston wins, it will be the first time since 2008 that American League division rivals will face off in for a chance to play in the World Series.