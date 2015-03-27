Randolph powers Grizzlies over Bucks

Zach Randolph had 15 points and 17 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies took a 90-80 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Rudy Gay scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists, while Marc Gasol added 12 points and 12 boards for the Grizzlies, who have won three straight.

Brandon Jennings scored 26 points to go with seven rebounds for the Bucks, who had won five of six coming into the game. Marquis Daniels gave 12 points and six boards in the loss.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first quarter and a 9-0 burst late in the frame helped Milwaukee take a 22-21 lead into the second stanza.

A 14-2 burst from the Grizzlies during the second period, which saw the Bucks get just one basket in over seven minutes, saw the team grab a 35-26 lead after Randolph capped the run on a basket with five minutes to play.

Memphis scored the final four points of the second quarter then scored the first four points of the third quarter for a 13-point lead at 47-34 after two free throws from Randolph a minute in.

Milwaukee briefly cut the lead to eight on a Larry Sanders dunk with under five minutes to play, but Memphis scored the next seven points and took a 66-51 lead into the final frame.

The Bucks never got closer than nine in the final frame as the Grizzlies held them at arm's length.

"We had a ton of open looks. We just missed them," Bucks coach Scott Skiles said. "We couldn't make a shot and we were only down nine at the half. It was tough."

Game Notes

Milwaukee plays in Boston on Friday ... Memphis hosts Dallas on Friday ... The Grizzlies have won five straight over the Bucks ... Memphis is 11-2 at home this season ... Milwaukee fell to 6-6 as the guests this season.