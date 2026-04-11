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The Masters

How the 3,267th-ranked amateur golfer, a real estate agent, got to play alongside legends at the Masters

Brandon Holtz was paired up with Bubba Watson before missing the cut

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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A full-time real estate agent just got done playing at the 90th Masters Tournament.

Brandon Holtz, a 39-year-old father from Bloomington, Illinois, found his way to Augusta National this week in "super unlikely" fashion.

Holtz got his Masters invite by winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur last September at Troon Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Winners of the event began getting invited to Augusta in 2018.

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Brandon Holtz playing a golf shot on the second fairway at Augusta National Golf Club

Brandon Holtz plays his shot on the second fairway during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Apr. 10, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

According to the United States Golf Association's Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) system, Holtz is certainly no slouch, playing to a +4.1 handicap, which is better than scratch. In order to qualify for the tournament, one must obtain a 2.4 handicap or better and be at least 25 years old when the championship begins, so Holtz was surely better than most on the links.

However, the Mid-Am was actually his first USGA-sanctioned event, he told The Athletic.

"I'm 1-for-1," he said.

That's why he's actually ranked No. 3,267 in the amateur rankings - because he is hardly getting any points.

Brandon Holtz playing a golf shot from the fifth tee at Augusta National Golf Club

Brandon Holtz plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Apr. 9, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU NOT PLEASED WITH 3D-PRINTED CLUB QUESTION AFTER EVENTFUL DAY AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Holtz won his local qualifier in Illinois by shooting a 63 at Crestwicke County Club on Aug. 11. He then traveled to Arizona the following month and ran through the four-day competition that included both stroke and match play. His quarterfinal match actually took 19 holes to finish.

Holtz then won the final match, 3&2, to be invited to both the Masters and this year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Holtz's father won lifetime badges to the Masters in 2004, so he was at least a little familiar with the course. But playing on it was a different story.

"I’m pretty sure I could see my heart beating through my chest on the first tee," Holtz, who was paired up with two-time winner Bubba Watson, said to The Athletic.

Holtz's father was his caddie for his two rounds, but he missed the cut at 15 over.

Brandon Holtz talking with his caddie Jeff Holtz during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club

Brandon Holtz talks with his caddie, Jeff Holtz, during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 6, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

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But he certainly will have a nice story, and a fairly good excuse, when he goes back to selling houses.

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