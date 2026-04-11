Rory McIlroy takes largest 36-hole lead in Masters history after incredible finish to second round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It took Rory McIlroy 17 attempts to win his first Green Jacket, finally breaking through last year. He is wasting no time in trying to win his second Masters title.

McIlroy, 36, shot a Friday-low 65 to move to 12-under and take a six-shot lead into Saturday. His six-shot lead is the largest second-round lead in Masters history.

McIlroy is just the fourth defending champion to hold the 36-hole lead the year after his victory. Arnold Palmer did it three times (1959, 1961, 1965), while Ian Woosnam (1992) and Jordan Spieth (2016) did it once.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McIlroy is vying to become the fourth player to win the Masters in two straight years. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965-66, Nick Faldo in 1989-90, and Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

The world No. 2 ended his second round by birdieing six of his last seven holes. Throughout the tournament, McIlroy has parred 18 holes, birdied 15 and recorded just three bogeys.

McIlroy said he is going to try to keep his foot on the gas.

SCOTTISH GOLFER ROBERT MACINTYRE FLASHES LEWD GESTURE AT MASTERS

"Look, I’ve built up a nice cushion at this point," McIlroy said. "I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas."

Sam Burns and Patrick Reed are tied for second, both at 6 under. Justin Rose, who McIlroy defeated in a thrilling playoff last year to win the Masters, is in a tie for fourth place at 5 under.

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are also 5 under.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McIlroy is in the final pairing, alongside Burns, and will tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday. To keep his mind off golf, he will watch some tennis ahead of his tee time.

"There’s actually two really good semifinals at Monte Carlo in the tennis. So I’ll watch that," McIlroy said. "We’ve been watching the tennis early in the mornings."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.