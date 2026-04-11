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The Masters

Rory McIlroy takes largest 36-hole lead in Masters history after incredible finish to second round

McIlroy is 12-under and has a six-shot lead

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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It took Rory McIlroy 17 attempts to win his first Green Jacket, finally breaking through last year. He is wasting no time in trying to win his second Masters title.

McIlroy, 36, shot a Friday-low 65 to move to 12-under and take a six-shot lead into Saturday. His six-shot lead is the largest second-round lead in Masters history.

McIlroy is just the fourth defending champion to hold the 36-hole lead the year after his victory. Arnold Palmer did it three times (1959, 1961, 1965), while Ian Woosnam (1992) and Jordan Spieth (2016) did it once.

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Rory McIlroy waving after a putt on the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Rory McIlroy waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

McIlroy is vying to become the fourth player to win the Masters in two straight years. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965-66, Nick Faldo in 1989-90, and Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

The world No. 2 ended his second round by birdieing six of his last seven holes. Throughout the tournament, McIlroy has parred 18 holes, birdied 15 and recorded just three bogeys.

McIlroy said he is going to try to keep his foot on the gas.

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Rory McIlroy celebrating after a putt on the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

"Look, I’ve built up a nice cushion at this point," McIlroy said. "I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas."

Sam Burns and Patrick Reed are tied for second, both at 6 under. Justin Rose, who McIlroy defeated in a thrilling playoff last year to win the Masters, is in a tie for fourth place at 5 under.

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are also 5 under.

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Rory McIlroy watching his tee shot on the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

McIlroy is in the final pairing, alongside Burns, and will tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday. To keep his mind off golf, he will watch some tennis ahead of his tee time.

"There’s actually two really good semifinals at Monte Carlo in the tennis. So I’ll watch that," McIlroy said. "We’ve been watching the tennis early in the mornings."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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