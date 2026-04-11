Lamar Jackson hits back at critics with faithful message on social media

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Despite winning two MVP awards, Lamar Jackson still has his fair share of critics.

Fresh off yet another playoff disappointment, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback had arguably the worst season of his career last year.

It was the first time he finished under .500 as a starter and the first time since 2021 he was not in the playoffs after the season came down to a field goal attempt.

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Perhaps the doubters were on Jackson's mind earlier this week because he issued a faith-filled message toward them on X.

"Instead of trying to bring me down, ask GOD to bring you up," Jackson wrote with emojis of praying hands, a purple heart, and an army helmet. "#JESUSCHRISTKINGOFKINGS."

Jackson missed four games with a hamstring injury that appeared to affect him for most of the year. His 2,549 passing yards were the third-lowest mark of his career, while he only rushed for 349 yards, the lowest he's ever had.

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The quarterback has shared several faithful messages this week, including wearing an "I LOVE JESUS" hoodie. Many of Jackson's reposts on X show his faith.

Jackson will have a new head coach this season after his Ravens fired John Harbaugh following 18 seasons. Jesse Minter was hired after being the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coached by Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

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Jackson has made it as far as the AFC title game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season.

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