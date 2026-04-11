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The Masters

Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one at Masters to suddenly get himself in contention for green jacket

Lowry is the only person to have two aces at Augusta National

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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The drinks are on Shane Lowry in Augusta.

The Irishman recorded a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Augusta National on Saturday, putting patrons into a frenzy.

It was the seventh-ever ace at the sixth hole and Lowry's second hole-in-one at the Masters. He also recorded an ace on the 16th hole in 2016.

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Shane Lowry high fiving patrons after hitting a hole-in-one at Augusta National Golf Club

Shane Lowry high-fives patrons after hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 11, 2026. (Katie Goodale/Imagn Images)

He is now the only player in golf history to have two aces at Augusta National.

Any Masters ace is memorable, but this one might have some extra significance since Lowry shot up the leaderboard and moved into a tie for second at 8 under par.

Once Lowry hit the hole-in-one, he was four shots back of Rory McIlroy, who entered the day six shots ahead of the field, good for the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Shane Lowry playing a golf shot from the fourth tee at Augusta National Golf Club

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 11, 2026. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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However, he bogeyed the first hole while Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes, suddenly cutting McIlroy's lead to two. But Reed bogeyed the fourth hole, and McIlroy birdied the third for the two-shot swing.

Lowry, 39, is looking for his second career major, having also won the Open Championship in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry celebrating after hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Shane Lowry celebrates after hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 11, 2026. (Katie Goodale/Imagn Images)

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Lowry hit the cup-retaining putt at the Ryder Cup last year at Bethpage after spending most of the weekend partnered with McIlroy.

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