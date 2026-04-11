Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one at Masters to suddenly get himself in contention for green jacket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The drinks are on Shane Lowry in Augusta.

The Irishman recorded a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Augusta National on Saturday, putting patrons into a frenzy.

It was the seventh-ever ace at the sixth hole and Lowry's second hole-in-one at the Masters. He also recorded an ace on the 16th hole in 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He is now the only player in golf history to have two aces at Augusta National.

Any Masters ace is memorable, but this one might have some extra significance since Lowry shot up the leaderboard and moved into a tie for second at 8 under par.

Once Lowry hit the hole-in-one, he was four shots back of Rory McIlroy, who entered the day six shots ahead of the field, good for the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

HOW THE 3,267TH-RANKED AMATEUR GOLFER, A REAL ESTATE AGENT, GOT TO PLAY ALONGSIDE LEGENDS AT THE MASTERS

However, he bogeyed the first hole while Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes, suddenly cutting McIlroy's lead to two. But Reed bogeyed the fourth hole, and McIlroy birdied the third for the two-shot swing.

Lowry, 39, is looking for his second career major, having also won the Open Championship in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowry hit the cup-retaining putt at the Ryder Cup last year at Bethpage after spending most of the weekend partnered with McIlroy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.