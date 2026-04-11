Jordan Spieth's errant tee shot hits Masters patron, golf star apologizes with signed glove

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It’s been more than a decade since Jordan Spieth won the coveted green jacket, but the three-time major champion returned to historic Augusta National Golf Club for the 90th Masters this week.

The second round got underway Friday morning, with Spieth scoring at even par after he played the first 14 holes of the day. At the time, Spieth trailed defending champion Rory McIlroy by five shots.

After shooting 72 in Thursday’s opening round, Spieth birdied his first hole Friday. He then parred the next 10 holes in a row before bogeying No. 12. McIlroy ended the round at top of the leaderboard at 12-under par.

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Spieth also caught a break off the tee. His drive veered deep left and appeared headed for the trees before ricocheting back into the fairway.

The reason? Spieth’s shot struck a Masters patron. "What a bounce," a commentator said, per ESPN. "I think that hit that patron’s hand."

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Spieth made a point to check on the patron before continuing, later thanking him with a signed glove.

Spieth has a knack for creative — and sometimes risky — shot-making. At last spring's Memorial Tournament in Ohio, an errant drive nearly hit a group of fans, though Spieth still saved par. He also struck spectators at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024 and three years ago at the Players Championship.

Spieth even had a viral moment at Augusta National last year after accidentally striking a patron in the groin with his putter on the way to the first tee.

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The 2017 Open Championship marked Spieth’s most recent major victory. He finished Friday’s second round at this year’s Masters at 1-over, in a tie for 32nd.

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