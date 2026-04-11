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The Masters

Jordan Spieth's errant tee shot hits Masters patron, golf star apologizes with signed glove

The 2015 Masters champion has a history of hitting spectators, including a viral moment at last year's tournament

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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It's the most wonderful time of the year for all golf fans, as The Masters tournament rolls around once again! This year's event at Augusta feels especially wide open, with many contenders eyeing a major championship.

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It’s been more than a decade since Jordan Spieth won the coveted green jacket, but the three-time major champion returned to historic Augusta National Golf Club for the 90th Masters this week.

The second round got underway Friday morning, with Spieth scoring at even par after he played the first 14 holes of the day. At the time, Spieth trailed defending champion Rory McIlroy by five shots.

After shooting 72 in Thursday’s opening round, Spieth birdied his first hole Friday. He then parred the next 10 holes in a row before bogeying No. 12. McIlroy ended the round at top of the leaderboard at 12-under par.

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Jordan Spieth playing a golf shot from the eighth tee at Augusta National Golf Club

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Spieth also caught a break off the tee. His drive veered deep left and appeared headed for the trees before ricocheting back into the fairway.

The reason? Spieth’s shot struck a Masters patron. "What a bounce," a commentator said, per ESPN. "I think that hit that patron’s hand."

JACK NICKLAUS’ CEREMONIAL TEE SHOT AT THE MASTERS COMES DANGEROUSLY CLOSE TO PATRONS

Spieth made a point to check on the patron before continuing, later thanking him with a signed glove.

Jordan Spieth lining up a putt on the eighth green at Augusta National Golf Club

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

Spieth has a knack for creative — and sometimes risky — shot-making. At last spring's Memorial Tournament in Ohio, an errant drive nearly hit a group of fans, though Spieth still saved par. He also struck spectators at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024 and three years ago at the Players Championship.

Jordan Spieth playing a golf shot from the fourth tee at Augusta National Golf Club

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Spieth even had a viral moment at Augusta National last year after accidentally striking a patron in the groin with his putter on the way to the first tee.

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The 2017 Open Championship marked Spieth’s most recent major victory. He finished Friday’s second round at this year’s Masters at 1-over, in a tie for 32nd.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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