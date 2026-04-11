Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys defensive back Markquese Bell arrested on felony drug charge in Texas

Bell signed a $9M, three-year extension with the Cowboys last year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was arrested in Texas Friday on two drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, according to online records.

Bell, 27, was arrested by the Prosper Police Department on Friday, where he is still being held as of Saturday morning, according to Collin County records. The former undrafted free agent has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

Markquese Bell seen in a police booking photo

Bell, 27, was arrested by the Prosper Police Department on Friday, where he is still being held as of Saturday morning, according to Collin County records. (Prosper Police Department/ Collin County)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Bell’s arrest comes more than a year after he signed a $9 million, three-year extension with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 17 games for Dallas last season, totaling 41 combined tackles and his first-career interception.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is pursued by Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is pursued by Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

FORMER COWBOYS PLAYER TRYSTEN HILL APPEARS TO GRIN AFTER ARREST TIED TO ALLEGED ASSAULT OF PREGNANT WOMAN 

After signing with the Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, Bell appeared in just five games. The following year, he moved up on the depth chart, appearing in 17 games and starting eight. 

In 2024, injuries sidelined him for half the season.

Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys walking off the field at Allegiant Stadium

Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys exits the field after an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 17, 2025. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

 The details of Bell’s arrest were not immediately known. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue