Cowboys defensive back Markquese Bell arrested on felony drug charge in Texas

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Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was arrested in Texas Friday on two drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, according to online records.

Bell, 27, was arrested by the Prosper Police Department on Friday, where he is still being held as of Saturday morning, according to Collin County records. The former undrafted free agent has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

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The Cowboys did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Bell’s arrest comes more than a year after he signed a $9 million, three-year extension with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 17 games for Dallas last season, totaling 41 combined tackles and his first-career interception.

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After signing with the Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, Bell appeared in just five games. The following year, he moved up on the depth chart, appearing in 17 games and starting eight.

In 2024, injuries sidelined him for half the season.

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The details of Bell’s arrest were not immediately known.