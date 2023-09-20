Rams trade running back Cam Akers to Vikings as part of 2026 draft pick swap: reports

The Los Angeles Rams are trading veteran running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings in a swap of 2026 draft picks, according to ESPN.

There's a familiarity for Akers in Minnesota because he worked with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during O'Connell's time as Rams' offensive coordinator from 2020-2021.

The Vikings are wasting no time trying to improve their run game this season.

They are the worst in the NFL after two games with just 69 total rushing yards.

Alexander Mattison was expected to take a leap in production after the Vikings released Dalvin Cook earlier this year. But Mattison only has 62 rushing yards on 19 carries over his first two games — 34 yards on 11 carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and 28 on eight carries in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mattison does have a receiving touchdown but only six catches for 21 yards.

O’Connell knows quarterback Kirk Cousins can’t be throwing the ball all game long, and with the Vikings 0-2 on the year, he wants some competition to possibly get the run game going again.

The Rams have had an interesting relationship with Akers since last season, and it leaked into Week 2 when he was a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers tweeted that he was "just as confused as everybody else" why he was deactivated for the game after being active in a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported during the NFL pregame show that Los Angeles was looking to trade the veteran running back. Akers requested a trade last season when he was underutilized by the team.

Akers, though, had the best year of his career in 2022. He rushed for 786 yards on 188 carries with seven touchdowns — all career highs — while hauling in 13 receptions for 117 yards, eight of which went for first downs.

In the season opener of 2023, Akers had a hard time getting yards on the ground, rushing 22 times for just 29 yards and a touchdown. His apparent backup to start the season, 2022 fifth-round pick Kyren Williams, had more success with 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams again scored twice in his first career start last week, once on the ground and once through the air.

With the Rams getting production out of Williams and Akers playing in the final year of his rookie deal this season, Los Angeles is getting something in return for a player who may have been unlikely to return in free agency.

Looking ahead, the Rams will most likely be giving Williams the lion’s share of backfield snaps as long as he continues to produce.

In Minnesota, there will likely be a battle between Akers and Mattison for touches.