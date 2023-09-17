Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Cam Akers 'confused' as he's deactivated for game vs 49ers

Akers scored a touchdown in last week's win over Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was deactivated for the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and the move seemed to catch the player by surprise.

Akers wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report going into Sunday's game. It wasn’t clear why he was listed as inactive for the NFC West matchup.

Cam Akers cuts

Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle on September 10, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

"I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though," Akers wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said during the NFL pregame show that the Rams would like to trade the running back. Akers requested a trade last season but no move was made.

Cam Akers scores

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers scores against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Even with the trade request, Akers put up the best numbers of his young career so far. He had 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns along with 13 catches for 117 yards.

Last week in the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks, he had 29 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Second-year back Kyren Williams stole the show with 52 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the win.

Cam Akers in mini camp

Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the field following minicamp at California Lutheran University on June 13, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether there are any interested suitors for Akers or what the asking price would be for him. He’s not the only running back on the trade market as Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor has also requested a trade.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.