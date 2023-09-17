Rams' Cam Akers 'confused' as he's deactivated for game vs 49ers

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was deactivated for the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and the move seemed to catch the player by surprise.

Akers wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report going into Sunday's game. It wasn’t clear why he was listed as inactive for the NFC West matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though," Akers wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said during the NFL pregame show that the Rams would like to trade the running back. Akers requested a trade last season but no move was made.

AARON RODGERS' INNOVATIVE ACHILLES SURGERY GIVES HIM CHANCE TO RETURN THIS SEASON: REPORT

Even with the trade request, Akers put up the best numbers of his young career so far. He had 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns along with 13 catches for 117 yards.

Last week in the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks, he had 29 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Second-year back Kyren Williams stole the show with 52 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether there are any interested suitors for Akers or what the asking price would be for him. He’s not the only running back on the trade market as Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor has also requested a trade.