United States wins its most Winter Olympics gold medals ever

The United States has made Olympic history.

Americans took home their 11th gold medal Saturday, setting a new record for the country's most golds in Winter Olympics history.

The record-setting medal was won by the mixed aerials team of Chris Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn.

The previous record had been 10 during the 2002 Games on home soil in Salt Lake City.

Individual gold winners include the aforementioned Stolz, Breezy Johnson (alpine skiing, women’s downhill), Elizabeth Lawley (freestyle skiing, women’s moguls), Elana Meyers Taylor (women’s monobob), Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing, women’s slalom), Alex Ferreira (men’s freestyle halfpipe skiing), and Alysa Liu, who won the U.S.’s first gold in women’s singles figure skating since 2002.

Overall victories include three in freestyle skiing, two in speedskating (both by Jordan Stolz), alpine skiing and figure skating and one each in bobsled and women’s ice hockey from an exhilarating comeback and overtime victory against archrival Canada.

The Americans have totaled 31 medals, including 12 silver and eight bronze, and there are a few more opportunities before the Games end Sunday.

The men's hockey team will play for gold against Canada on the final day of the games, which is also the 46th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice."

Before the hockey game, the U.S. can also medal in mixed four-man bobsled, women’s 50-kilometer cross-country skiing and women’s halfpipe freestyle skiing.

Norway leads with 40 medals and 18 golds.

