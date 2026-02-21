Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

United States wins its most Winter Olympics gold medals ever

There are more medals to be won before the Games end Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States has made Olympic history.

Americans took home their 11th gold medal Saturday, setting a new record for the country's most golds in Winter Olympics history.

The record-setting medal was won by the mixed aerials team of Chris Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Women's hockey celebrating gold

Team USA sings the national anthem with the gold medal at the winners ceremony after the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy.  (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

The previous record had been 10 during the 2002 Games on home soil in Salt Lake City.

Individual gold winners include the aforementioned Stolz, Breezy Johnson (alpine skiing, women’s downhill), Elizabeth Lawley (freestyle skiing, women’s moguls), Elana Meyers Taylor (women’s monobob), Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing, women’s slalom), Alex Ferreira (men’s freestyle halfpipe skiing), and Alysa Liu, who won the U.S.’s first gold in women’s singles figure skating since 2002.

Megan Keller with the American flag

Megan Keller (5) celebrates with a flag alongside Cayla Barnes (3) of Team United States after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime during the women’s gold medal match against Canada at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

TEAM USA TO BATTLE CANADA FOR OLYMPIC GOLD AFTER DOMINANT PERFORMANCE AGAINST SLOVAKIA

Overall victories include three in freestyle skiing, two in speedskating (both by Jordan Stolz), alpine skiing and figure skating and one each in bobsled and women’s ice hockey from an exhilarating comeback and overtime victory against archrival Canada.

The Americans have totaled 31 medals, including 12 silver and eight bronze, and there are a few more opportunities before the Games end Sunday.

The men's hockey team will play for gold against Canada on the final day of the games, which is also the 46th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice."

Jordan Stolz celebrates

Gold medalist Jordan Stolz of the U.S. celebrates after the men's 500-meter speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 14, 2026. (Ben Curtis/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the hockey game, the U.S. can also medal in mixed four-man bobsled, women’s 50-kilometer cross-country skiing and women’s halfpipe freestyle skiing.

Norway leads with 40 medals and 18 golds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue