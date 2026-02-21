Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

German soccer team Werder Bremen cancels Minnesota trip over Trump immigration enforcement: report

Werder Bremen was expected to travel to Minnesota and Michigan in May

By Greg Norman-Diamond
German soccer team Werder Bremen canceled its planned trip to Minnesota, citing unrest caused by recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions there, reports said. 

The Bundesliga club was expected to visit Minnesota and Michigan in May to play exhibition matches, according to the BBC. 

"Playing in a city where there’s unrest and people have been shot, that does not fit with our values here at Werder Bremen," Christoph Pieper, the club’s head of communications, told Politico. "Furthermore, it was unclear for us which players could be able to enter the United States due to the stricter entry requirements." 

"We as a club, we have clear values," Pieper reportedly added Friday. "Our club stands for an open, pluralistic and united society. We are committed to ensuring that all people — regardless of their origin, skin color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability — are naturally included and have a firm place in our community."

HOMAN ANNOUNCES DRAWDOWN OF FEDERAL PRESENCE IN MINNESOTA, HAILS 'UNPRECEDENTED COOPERATION' FROM LOCAL POLICE

Werder Bremen player controls the ball

Justin Njinmah of Werder Bremen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern München on Feb. 14, 2026, in Bremen, Germany.  (Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the club also told Reuters, "It is correct that we cancelled a planned trip to Minnesota in the United States," and, "There were sporting, economic and political reasons for this." 

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan announced last week that the administration is winding down Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. 

NEYMAR SAYS RETIRING IN 2026 IS ‘POSSIBLE’ WITH WORLD CUP STATUS UNCERTAIN

Federal officers fire pepper balls toward a group of demonstrators during a protest in Minneapolis.

Federal agents shoot pepper balls at protesters outside an ICE facility during a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The city has seen frequent anti-ICE demonstrations surrounding the shootings of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent and Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, has been trying to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga, the top tier of German soccer. 

Werder Bremen fans hold scarves up

Werder Bremen fans are shown before a game on Feb. 14, 2026. (Fabian Bimmer/Reuters)

As of Saturday, the club is in 16th place, one point behind Wolfsburg — and guaranteed safety. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

