Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal

Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Los Angeles.

The former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns superstar wide receiver is signing a one-year deal with the Rams, the team announced on Thursday.

ESPN initially reported the deal. Shortly after, NFL Network reporter Kim Jones tweeted out that Beckham texted her saying, "Rams."

After he was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday, Beckham went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday, which allowed him to sign with a team of his choice.

Initial reports stated that Beckham's top three targets were the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints. After he went unclaimed, more reports surfaced that the Green Bay Packers were Beckham’s top destination. The Rams weren’t even mentioned as a potential team the superstar wideout had an interest in.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and recorded 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He only played 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He’s been targeted the most out of any pass-catcher on the offense but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

Now, Beckham will join a wide receiver core that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and will be on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Matt Stafford. The Rams were already one of the most prolific offenses in football, but they felt the need to acquire another weapon.

It is uncertain if Beckham will suit up for the Rams when they visit San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday night.