Rams lose Super Bowl MVP for the season: 'You won't see Cooper this year'

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for the remainder of the season, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday, leaving open the slightest possibility that he could return.

"You won't see Cooper this year," McVay told reporters on Tuesday. "Aaron (Donald), there's still a possibility, but Cooper I would be hard-pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year."

Kupp was injured during the Ram’s Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He has missed four games since and despite expressing early optimism, Kupp’s season is all but over.

"I still think you're probably anywhere between three and four weeks away and you're talking about you got less than a month of football remaining even though we've got four games," McVay said Tuesday.

"So that's why I say that. I've got to be careful speaking in absolutes. I think it would be surprising if he was able to play again, but I don't want to say there's a 0% chance of that. That’s probably a better way of articulating that. But it really hasn't been anything different. It was just a result of what that injury was, you get surgery on it, and how you appropriately rehab it and making sure that you're doing what's best for Cooper for not only for this year, but for the long-term."

