Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams lose Super Bowl MVP for the season: 'You won't see Cooper this year'

Kupp was injured on Nov. 13 in a game against the Cardinals

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams will be without Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for the remainder of the season, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday, leaving open the slightest possibility that he could return.

"You won't see Cooper this year," McVay told reporters on Tuesday. "Aaron (Donald), there's still a possibility, but Cooper I would be hard-pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year."

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams comes off the field during a game between Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. 

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams comes off the field during a game between Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.  (Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Kupp was injured during the Ram’s Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He has missed four games since and despite expressing early optimism, Kupp’s season is all but over. 

"I still think you're probably anywhere between three and four weeks away and you're talking about you got less than a month of football remaining even though we've got four games," McVay said Tuesday.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams lays on the ground with an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams lays on the ground with an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"So that's why I say that. I've got to be careful speaking in absolutes. I think it would be surprising if he was able to play again, but I don't want to say there's a 0% chance of that. That’s probably a better way of articulating that. But it really hasn't been anything different. It was just a result of what that injury was, you get surgery on it, and how you appropriately rehab it and making sure that you're doing what's best for Cooper for not only for this year, but for the long-term." 

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With the playoffs ultimately out of the equation, the Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers  Monday night after breaking a six game losing streak with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

