Rams' Jared Goff on wild-card upset over Seahawks after cigar celebrations: 'It feels good'

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t take kindly to the Seattle Seahawks smoking cigars after winning the NFC West a few weeks back – it showed in Saturday’s wild-card upset.

The Rams defense was virtually unstoppable in the 30-20 win over the Seahawks. Russell Wilson was sacked five times and recorded one interception while Jared Goff came into the game during the first quarter for starting quarterback John Wolford and was 9-for-19 for 155 passing yards and one touchdown.

RAMS UPSET SEAHAWKS IN NFC WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

So how did the Rams pull it off? Goff says they didn’t appreciate the Seahawks' premature celebrations.

"We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs," he said, via ESPN. "And two weeks ago, you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division – and we were able to come up here and beat them."

"It feels good."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Rams in Week 16.

Jamal Adams, who made his first playoff appearance after being traded from the New York Jets, lit a cigar during his postgame press conference.

"I'm going to enjoy my cigar … I hope you all have a wonderful day because, you know, we're champions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams were the No. 6 seed coming into the playoffs and will face either the Green Bay Packers or the New Orleans Saints in the next round.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.