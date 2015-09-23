Rams injured rookie Gurley says he'd be ready to go if asked

ST. LOUIS -- Rams rookie running back Todd Gurley says he'll be ready to go if asked.

"Yeah, I would," the first-round pick said after practice Wednesday.

"I'm kind of just going with the flow, taking it one day at a time and not looking too far ahead," Gurley added. "But I feel good, I feel good."

Gurley has been ramping up activity with the first-string offense, rehabbing from left knee surgery last fall for Georgia. He didn't hedge when asked for a percentage about his health and readiness.

"Of course, I'm going to say 10. You can't have me saying I'm `7' on TV," the running back said. "I definitely feel like myself."

Getting the 10th overall pick on the field for the first time would no doubt ease quarterback Nick Foles' work load. The Rams were held to 67 yards on 13 carries and 213 total yards in their 24-10 loss at Washington.

Tavon Austin had 40 yards on four carries and starter Tre Mason had 26 yards on seven carries.

"Todd's a talented guy, we all know what he did in college," Foles said. "He's been looking good moving around -- great vision and just a real smooth runner."

Coach Jeff Fisher wouldn't tip his hand, saying only that Gurley looked good in practice and that he'd see how he looks after the team's day off Thursday.

He wouldn't comment when a reporter relayed Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's request to know whether Gurley would be in the lineup, saying "You guys just have him give me a call."

Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti said only that Gurley looked better than last week.

Guard Rodger Saffold said he wasn't certain but added, "I'm going to say that yes, I'm going to see him."

Foles seemed antsy in the pocket and had plenty of misfires at Washington, and said the offense just never got in synch. He was 17 for 32 for 150 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

"I think we just didn't get into a rhythm and that's on me," Foles said. "I've got to make sure to get some easy completions here and there."

The Rams were 2 for 12 on third down, half of them third-and-10 or longer, and held the ball for just 22 minutes, 16 seconds.

"We just have to be dialed in," Foles said. "We've got to really go out there and hone in this week."

The plus: he still has no interceptions.

Cignetti said he didn't think Foles took a step backward. He also said there was "not a lot to fix" on the offense, adding "There's things we'd like to fix."

"Yeah, nothing is really easy in this league," Foles said. "It's just something that making sure that everybody's on the same page."

Notes: The Rams listed two players on their injury report. Backup end Eugene Sims and special teamer Chase Reynolds are out for the second straight week with knee injuries. ... Rams Hall of Famers Jack Youngblood and Tom Mack watched practice. ... Fisher said WR Brian Quick, coming off shoulder surgery, is getting closer to playing shape. Quick hasn't yet made the game day roster. "It's like anybody that missed a significant part of the offseason program and was limited in training camp, you're going to be a little bit behind," Fisher said.