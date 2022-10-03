Rams' Bobby Wagner lays out animal-rights activist who ran onto field

Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner put an end to any statement one person was attempting to make at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The man was seen with a pink flare running across the field in the second quarter. After he juked a couple of security guards, he ran toward the Rams’ sideline and was met by Wagner, who put the field invader on his back. Takkarist McKinley also helped out Wagner.

The demonstrator was then tackled by security.

Direct Action Everywhere appeared to take responsibility for the demonstration as the activist group began to retweet videos from the ordeal. One person wrote that the protester was attempting to bring awareness to the Smithfield trial, which began earlier Monday.

Two activists were identified as Allison Fluty and Alex Taylor – both from the Bay Area. It appeared Taylor was the person who was tackled. They were wearing "RightToRescue.com" shirts. The organization said both Fluty and Taylor were cited.

Fluty and Taylor’s demonstration came nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere activists were seen protesting during the Rams’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Wagner said after the game he was just trying to help security.

"That's not making a play. That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous," Wagner said, via ESPN.

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it was "cool to see" Wagner make the tackle.

Direct Action Everywhere said in a press release that two of its investigators, Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, were charged with multiple felonies for "rescuing" piglets from Circle Four Farms, which is owned by Smithfield Foods. The incident occurred in 2017.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists were charged in the incident. While three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two third-degree felonies of burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.

"Smithfield will do anything to shield its abuses and protect its profits," Taylor said in a news release. "We must take action to stop the violence and create a better future for us all."

Direct Action Everywhere was also responsible for protests that took place during Minnesota Timberwolves games earlier this year.