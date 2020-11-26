Rams' Aaron Donald believes referees are missing 'blatant' holding calls this year

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the best defenders in the NFL and, because of that, his opponents have to work extra hard to try and defend against him.

Donald said Wednesday he’s had difficulty in the trenches and a lot of holding calls have been missed.

LIONS' MATTHEW STAFFORD JOINS EXCLUSIVE THANKSGIVING DAY CLUB WITH START AGAINST TEXANS

“Well, in my opinion they hold every play, but there's some blatant holds that we didn’t get the call for,” he said when asked about whether he thinks he’s being blocked cleanly.

“You just have to keep playing. Hopefully, I'll get a couple. We just have to keep playing, that's all I can say. Hopefully, the refs will see the holding calls. If they don’t, they don't and if they do, they do.”

Donald was held without a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second straight game. He is still among the leaders in sacks this season.

NFL DOCTOR ON STEELERS-RAVENS POSTPONEMENT: DECISIONS SHOULD BE 'RULED' BY SCIENCE, NOT SCHEDULING

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was asked about the lack of penalties against teams for holding Donald.

“Interesting about Aaron Donald that he has not drawn a holding call in I think three or four weeks, which we're going to have to take a look at because that's just saying that people are blocking him straight up, which we know is not the case,” Staley said.

“So, holding calls just in general are down, but that's something that is a concern, because it happened in the Seattle game as well. Players like that, it's like Shaquille O'Neal back when he was playing – this guy, I think people take for granted how good he is and we need to make sure that people are seeing the game the way they need to.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald has 26 tackles and nine sacks this season.