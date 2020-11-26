Lions' Matthew Stafford joins exclusive Thanksgiving Day club with start against Texans

Matthew Stafford joined an exclusive Thanksgiving Day club when the Detroit Lions’ offense took the field against the Houston Texans.

Stafford made his 10th start on Thursday, joining only Troy Aikman as quarterbacks to have made double-digit starts on the holiday, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen noted.

The longtime Lions quarterback was listed as probable to play as he was dealing with a right thumb injury in the days leading up to the game against the Texans. Last week, he was briefly put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the illness.

He managed to play in Week 11’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but the Lions were shut out.

Stafford has played well through the first 10 games of the 2020 season. He has 2,581 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season to go along with seven interceptions. He only played in eight games last year.

Stafford already has Aikman’s number when it comes to passing yards on Thanksgiving, according to CBS Sports. He has 2,705 on the holiday all-time. Aikman had 2,174. Stafford needs two touchdown passes to surpass Tony Romo for the most on the day. Romo has 19.