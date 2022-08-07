Rams' Aaron Donald is a 'human wrecking ball,' not fun practicing against him, Andrew Whitworth says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Donald is one of the most fearsome players in NFL history and he’s had an incredible career with the Los Angeles Rams so far.

Donald, fresh off a Super Bowl title and already has three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name, was back in training camp late last month. He was seen in an unusual drill putting his hand around rookie defensive lineman Elijah Garcia’s neck. Donald explained in an episode of "I Am Athlete" he was practicing technique and that Garcia has to "pay his dues."

Andrew Whitworth, a recently retired NFL offensive lineman, knows Donald’s pain all too well having played with him for six years and trying to keep him contained when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Whitworth explained to Fox News Digital that it wasn’t fun going up against the future Hall of Famer in practice.

"He’s just a human wrecking ball. I think no different than in games, probably even worse in practice because you’re against each other every day and he knows every play, he knows every cadence," Whitworth said. "A lot of days, he just ruins practice. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a lot of fun for anybody out there with him."

Whitworth was set to receive the Visionary Award at the event.

"I think for me just my goal and ambition in the last five years just being here a part of LA is to get myself involved in the community and find a way I can be a part of helping people’s lives be better," he said.

The 40-year-old former offensive lineman not only ended his season with a Super Bowl ring but also took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.