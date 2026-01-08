Ram, Kaulig Racing team up with Dana White for unique NASCAR reality series to chose Truck Series driver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Ram charges back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year with the Kaulig Racing team, they’re filling one of their five trucks in a first-of-its-kind way.

And they’re getting help from UFC CEO Dana White to do so.

In partnership with Thrill Sports Productions, Ram is launching "Race For The Seat," a new reality competition series featuring 15 aspiring drivers to win the chance of a lifetime: earning a spot in the Ram 1500 race trucks on the Kaulig Racing team for the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Racing fans will watch eight action-packed episodes where contestants will go head-to-head not only on iconic tracks, including Virginia International Raceway and South Boston Speedway, but also showcasing their chops off it.

"Ram is an iconic American brand, and I’m excited to partner up with them for their new reality series, ‘Race For The Seat,’" White said in an official statement. "This reality show is all about finding up-and-coming drivers and giving them a massive platform. The best always rise to the top in this type of competition. We are going to find the next generation of superstars for the NASCAR truck series."

White knows a thing or two about competition reality series, with UFC’s "The Ultimate Fighter" being a massive hit in the mixed martial arts world.

KAULIG RACING, RAM UNVEIL UNIQUE FREE AGENT PROGRAM FOR 2026 NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

And just like that show, White, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis and Kaulig Racing Team Owner Matt Kaulig will be as unfiltered as possible with their behind-the-scenes commentary. It will be a true look into what it takes for a driver to make a team, as well as the ownership perspective of what to look for in the perfect driver.

"'Race For The Seat' is a great opportunity for the next generation of drivers to show what they’ve got," Kaulig said in a statement. "Working with Ram to bring this show to life allows us to think differently, push the limits, and give these talented drivers a platform they wouldn’t normally have. I can’t wait to see who earns the seat and joins us on the track."

Kuniskis added: "We promised Ram would approach NASCAR differently — and ‘Race For The Seat’ is proof. Sometimes raw talent isn’t enough. Many successful careers start with an opportunity, a lucky break — or in my case, a good old-fashioned kick in the a--."

The winner of the reality show will be the fifth and final driver on the Kaulig Racing Team, which already has Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, Daniel Dye and Justin Haley on board for 2026.

The fourth driver is also an outside-the-box idea, and it was announced in November 2025 that a unique Free Agent Program for the #25 Ram truck for Kaulig Racing would be had to allow "the flexibility to bring in talent while keeping fans on their toes."

There will be a mix of drivers from various racing backgrounds looking to make their mark with the Free Agent Program just as much as the reality series.

The show will premiere in the U.S. on FOX on Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing for free across the globe on Ram’s official YouTube Channel for the show from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.

Ram announced in August 2025 that Kaulig Racing would be its anchor factory team as it makes a long-awaited return to NASCAR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaulig told Fox News Digital in August, when the partnership with Ram was announced, that it was "a union of shared values." He said his role as team owner revolves around thinking differently from others in NASCAR while helping Ram reestablish itself in the sport.

"To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility," Kaulig said then. "Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.