Kaulig Racing, Ram unveil unique Free Agent program for 2026 NASCAR Truck Series

Kaulig Racing and Ram said they would bring some outside-the-box ideas to the Craftsman Truck Series – and they’re delivering with the next phase of the truck manufacturer’s return to NASCAR.

It was announced Monday that a unique Free Agent Program for the #25 Ram 1500 at Kaulig Racing will debut in the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series. The program will bring an "unexpected and unknown lineup of drivers from different racing disciplines to compete throughout the season."

"The Free Agent seat gives us the flexibility to bring in talent while keeping fans on their toes," Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing, said in a statement. "Each driver will bring something unique to the team. It’s a new idea, and exactly the kind of energy we want heading into 2026."

The Free Agent seat will feature a mix of drivers from various racing backgrounds. Ram and Kaulig Racing will announce the Free Agent driver on the Monday before each race next season, keeping the series fresh with different competitors.

"Few people will ever experience the raw intensity of driving in a NASCAR race – V-max speeds, crushing G-forces, raging adrenaline, primal focus – 170 mph in traffic is dancing on a razor’s edge. It’s a rush that is hard to replicate," Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram, said in a statement. "Until science fiction becomes reality, spectators can only glimpse the feeling, never truly live it. So why do 20 million fans love this sport? Ask five and you’ll get five different answers, but one common thread: the connection to teams and drivers, personalities larger than life. No. 25 isn’t chasing points, we are chasing something bigger, celebrating and amplifying fan engagement with the Free Agents, Kaulig Racing and the Ram brand. That’s the sole mission."

Ram announced in August that Kaulig Racing would be its anchor factory team as it makes a long-awaited return to NASCAR.

The Free Agent drivers will not compete for the Craftsman Truck Series championship, as Kuniskis noted when he said the #25 truck "isn’t chasing points."

Instead, Ram will create a prize program based on the best individual race performances. Only drivers who compete in the Free Agent truck will be eligible, with the top performer recognized at the end of the season.

Five Ram 1500 trucks were announced for Kaulig Racing’s 2026 lineup, with Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, Daniel Dye and Justin Haley serving as full-time drivers. The other two entries include the Free Agent truck and another driver to be announced at a later date.

Kaulig told Fox News Digital in August, when the partnership with Ram was announced, that it was "a union of shared values." He said his role as team owner revolves around thinking differently from others in NASCAR while helping Ram reestablish itself in the sport.

"To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility," Kaulig said then. "Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track."

And Kuniskis said it then: "We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR."

This is about as unconventional as it gets, but it’s focused on fan engagement, elite talent and, of course, the raw horsepower Ram plans to deliver on Feb. 13, 2026, when the season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

