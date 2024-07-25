Raiders mock Patrick Mahomes with Kermit the Frog puppet at training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders do not like Patrick Mahomes, and they're not afraid to say it.

Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and the Raiders are AFC West rivals, and their battles are always tense.

Although, Mahomes and the Chiefs have owned the division for quite some time.

Fans got a glimpse of how chippy things can get between the two squads during Netflix's "Quarterback" series when Maxx Crosby and Mahomes exchanged words after getting physical.

With training camps back in session, the rivalry is back on.

At Raiders camp, players passed around a Kermit the Frog puppet in a Mahomes jersey with a wig that resembled the three-time Super Bowl winner's hair.

Throughout his career, Mahomes has been the butt of jokes about his voice, which is often compared to a Muppet's.

Ahead of the Chiefs' eventual Super Bowl run, the Raiders seemed to have exposed the Chiefs. Despite not passing for a single yard in the final three quarters on Christmas Day, the Raiders still came away with a 20-14 win at Arrowhead.

Mahomes, though, has owned the Raiders throughout his career. He is 10-2 against Las Vegas. And in those dozen games, Mahomes has a 109.6 passer rating while throwing for 3,573 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions and completing 66.2% of his passes. So, perhaps it isn't wise for the Raiders to poke the bear.

That Christmas Day loss apparently lit a fire under the Chiefs, who rattled off six consecutive wins to take home their second straight Super Bowl.

The Chiefs don't need much motivation. They have been loud about their hopes to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. They've been taking about it practically since scoring the walk-off touchdown in the Super Bowl in February.

Their first matchup of the 2024 season will come Oct. 27, right after the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

