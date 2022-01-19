Raiders' Maxx Crosby caught off guard by Mike Mayock's firing, hoping Rich Bisccia stays on as head coach

It felt inevitable that the Raiders would move on from general manager Mike Mayock after the team’s season ended at the hands of the Bengals Saturday, but that doesn’t mean everyone was on board.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the Raiders’ leaders, said on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday that it was hard to see Mayock go. Las Vegas announced Monday that Mayock would not be retained for 2022, after amassing a 25-24 record in three seasons in the role.

"It’s crazy," Crosby said. "I was just in his office two days ago and had an amazing talk. The next day I got the news."

Crosby, 24, credits Mayock for giving him a chance, having selected the Eastern Michigan product in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Crosby, a relative unknown coming into training camp that season, quickly made sure the NFL world took notice of his talent. He led all rookies with 10.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He recorded 8.0 sacks in 2021 and led the league with 19 quarterback knockdowns. Crosby was then rewarded with his first Pro Bowl selection for his play.

With Mayock out, the future of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, 61, appears to be hanging in the balance. Bisaccia did a solid job succeeding Jon Gruden, who resigned in October, overcoming tragedy and scandals to lead the Raiders to the playoffs.

Bisaccia went 7-5 as the interim head coach and seemed to have put himself in the conversation to be the permanent head coach moving forward. Las Vegas has thus far requested to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the job, but Bisaccia remains in the running.

Crosby said Bisaccia would be at the top of his list.

"Rich is one of a kind," Crosby said. "Everybody’s been asking, ‘What’s going to happen?’ Everybody knows my vote. I made that very clear. I love Rich. I think he’s the best man for the job. He’s come in and done such an amazing job. We won 10 games with a team that’s had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine.

"And he’s found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich is the real deal, he’s a leader of men. That’s all you can ask for."