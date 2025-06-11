Raiders legend Tim Brown names 1 rule he'd take from arena football and implement in NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown played 16 years with the Raiders organization when the team was in Los Angeles and later in Oakland.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and named to the All-1990s Team for his efforts with the Raiders and narrowly missed out on a Super Bowl title. Still, without the ring, he is one of the greatest receivers of all-time with 1,094 catches for 14,934 yards and 100 touchdowns.

Brown now serves as the chairman and commissioner of The Arena League – an indoor football league featuring six teams and 7-on-7 football on the field. He appeared on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday and was asked which rule he would bring to the NFL from the arena game.

"Getting rid of kickers," Brown told Adams. "We have no kicking in our league. Getting rid of kickers. I owned an (arena football team) years ago and kicking was the worst part of the game. Obviously, the poles were narrow, and it made it very difficult for those guys.

"It really slowed the game down. It just wasn’t what you want to see – you’re talking about fast-paced games. Now we have a throw-off. These guys literally throw the ball and it’s the best thing ever. I know it would never happen. I got a lot of friends who were kickers in the league. But it works. It makes for a very fun-paced, fast-paced, fun game and I think it’s a beautiful thing."

The NFL has certainly made a few rule changes around the kickoff, while the United Football League has taken away kicking when it comes to points after touchdowns.

Any rule change in the league would need to be approved by 24 of the 32 owners.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.