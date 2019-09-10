Oakland Raiders' Jon Gruden approved Antonio Brown video before release, producer says

Toward the end of Antonio Brown’s short stint with the Oakland Raiders, he released a professionally produced video of a private conversation between him and coach Jon Gruden.

The video was released Friday night, hours after Brown had reportedly apologized to his teammates for his outburst on general manager Mike Mayock. At that point, it appeared Brown was going to play for the Raiders during their opening game against the Denver Broncos. However, hours after the video was released, Brown was fined, lost his guaranteed money and demanded to be released.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ANTONIO BROWN SAGA

Questions quickly arose about whether Gruden knew he was being recorded and whether he was fine with Brown and his team using the conversation in the video. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Gruden was “amused” by the video and that it “wasn’t the final straw.”

Alejandro Narciso, the man who produced the video in question, told ESPN’s “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on Monday that Gruden gave him permission to use the phone call.

He said Brown texted Gruden the video and the coach responded with three texts:

JERRY RICE: ANTONIO BROWN 'PLAYED' EVERYONE, WANTED TO GO TO NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ALL ALONG

“Wow, I love it.”

“Loved it.”

“I love it.”

Narcisco said he was in awe of Gruden’s reaction.

The video was posted later that night and soon after Brown asked to be released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday, ending his short tenure with Oakland.