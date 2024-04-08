Raiders' Jack Jones goes scorched Earth on Patriots fans

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones took a shot at fans of his former team on social media on Sunday as he appeared to put the past truly behind him.

Jones came on strong for the Patriots in his rookie season, recording two interceptions, including one for a touchdown during the 2022 season. In 2023, Jones was waived in the middle of the season.

The Raiders claimed Jones off waivers and in seven games, he had two interceptions which he returned for touchdowns. He had 25 tackles as well.

Jones appeared to be reacting to Mac Jones’ appearance in a Jacksonville Jaguars social media video. Mac Jones signed with the Jaguars after he was released by the Patriots.

"They said mac look happier in Jax lol it was NE it wasn’t bill NE fans," he wrote on X, adding several thumbs down emojis, "xx1000000000000."

He then responded to pushback from Patriots fans on Saturday.

"Pats fans didn’t like that comment LOL stop acting like yall run the world and players don’t f--- up.. players f--- up and yall don’t run the world. Fan said ‘you would feel the same way (tried to say Mac had a trash season..) let me see a FAN WIN A GAME IN THE NFL.

"BETTER YET COMPLETE A PASS IN A GAME.. fans (trash) for acting like they can do better than ANY football player on ANY ROSTER.. let players build and develop into their best player on and off the field without the negativity from fans that cheer for the team..

"one day yall love mac the next day yall hate him.. one day yall love Jacc but the next day im a criminal that walk around wit guns.. raiders nation stand tall thru it all ups and downs from the time I been here fans had nothing but good things to say.

"believe it or not players feel that love from the fans nd at the same time we feel the tension too.. it’s love forever raider nation.

"Fans build A beast or make a crumb."

Jones is expected to start at cornerback for the Raiders in 2024.