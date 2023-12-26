Raiders' Jack Jones denies purposely fooling young Chiefs fan after returning interception for touchdown

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones appeared to withhold the holiday joy from a Kansas City Chiefs fan on Monday when he faked him out after returning an interception for a touchdown.

Jones took the Patrick Mahomes pass back 33 yards for the score and helped put the Raiders up 17-7. He was immediately labeled as a Grinch for keeping the ball, but the defensive back explained in a post on X he was not trying to fool the kid sitting near the railing.

He responded to a post that said he earned the "Biggest P--ck in the Enter NFL Award."

"I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop," he wrote on X.

Jones now has two interceptions on the year – both coming after he joined the Raiders from the New England Patriots. He has 20 tackles in the silver and black as well.

Las Vegas capitalized on a couple of Kansas City miscues during the win. Bilal Nichols returned a fumble for a touchdown on the series before Mahomes’ pick-six. It was what really helped the Raiders to the win.

The Raiders did not get much out of Aiden O’Connell. The quarterback was 9 of 21 with 62 passing yards. Zamir White ran for 145 yards.

The Raiders defense sacked Mahomes four times. Malcolm Koonce got to Mahomes three times, and Maxx Crosby sacked him once. Jones finished with five total tackles, and Nichols had three. Kansas City outgained Las Vegas, 308-205. The Chiefs ran 18 more plays than the Raiders, too.

Las Vegas moved to 7-8 on the season and are still in contention for the playoffs. They currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Each of those teams are 8-7 and the Colts currently have the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

