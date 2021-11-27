Raiders' Daniel Carlson was dealing with food poisoning before game-winning kick

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson played the hero in Las Vegas’ overtime win on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but he nearly didn't make it onto the field.

Carlson told reporters after the game that he was dealing with food poisoning.

"I told them, ‘I’ll find a way to play. If I need to, I’ll find some adult diapers or whatever. I’ll find a trash bag on the sideline.’ It was good to go," Carlson said, via Pro Football Talk.

The kicker had to deal with three consecutive penalties before he was even able to attempt the kick.

"It felt like an eternity out there. I think I kicked three of them. Really, I kicked two of them. I thought I might as well try and hit it. Maybe even with a flag, it will count. So I kind of half-kicked it. Just trying to take them one at a time and seal the deal. Great game. Great day for the Raiders," he added.

Carlson is 24-for-27 on field goals this season. He’s in his third full season with Las Vegas.

The Raiders have been clawing to stay in the AFC West playoff race amid a tumultuous season. With the win over the Cowboys, the team moved to 6-5.