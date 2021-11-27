Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Daniel Carlson was dealing with food poisoning before game-winning kick

Las Vegas needed the field goal to beat the Cowboys in OT

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson played the hero in Las Vegas’ overtime win on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but he nearly didn't make it onto the field.

Carlson told reporters after the game that he was dealing with food poisoning.

Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Helm (86), place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) watch Carlson's field goal attempt go through the uprights in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. 

"I told them, ‘I’ll find a way to play. If I need to, I’ll find some adult diapers or whatever. I’ll find a trash bag on the sideline.’ It was good to go," Carlson said, via Pro Football Talk.

The kicker had to deal with three consecutive penalties before he was even able to attempt the kick.

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

"It felt like an eternity out there. I think I kicked three of them. Really, I kicked two of them. I thought I might as well try and hit it. Maybe even with a flag, it will count. So I kind of half-kicked it. Just trying to take them one at a time and seal the deal. Great game. Great day for the Raiders," he added.

Carlson  is 24-for-27 on field goals this season. He’s in his third full season with Las Vegas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after victory in the NFL match between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

The Raiders have been clawing to stay in the AFC West playoff race amid a tumultuous season. With the win over the Cowboys, the team moved to 6-5.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com