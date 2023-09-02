Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' stadium roof leaks amid rainstorms in Las Vegas; UNLV game delayed

UNLV hosts its home games at Allegiant Stadium

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There was a delay during a college football game inside a domed stadium Saturday due to rain.

Powerful rainstorms in the Las Vegas area created a leak in the roof at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The stadium is also the home of the UNLV Rebels, who opened their season there Saturday against Bryant.

A view of Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium during a preseason soccer match July 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.  (James Williamson/AMA/Getty Images)

Who would have ever thought there'd be a rain delay during an indoor game?

The game was briefly stopped toward the end of the first half. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the rain was so heavy, patters of raindrops were heard inside the stadium.

Water seeped through in several spots, and the game was stopped once the rain got closer to the field.

The weather around the stadium has since cleared.

The stadium cost $1.9 billion to build, opening in 2020 after the Raiders spent 24 years in Oakland at the Oakland Coliseum, still the home of the Oakland Athletics

The A's are looking to move to southern Nevada by 2027.

UNLV field pregame

Players warm up before a game between the Eastern Washington Eagles and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas.   (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNLV also began playing its games there in 2020 after previously calling Sam Boyd Stadium its home from 1971 to 2019.

The Rebels went 5-7 last season, their ninth consecutive season finishing under .500.

Allegiant stadium

Players warm up prior to the start of a game between the UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

UNLV led the Bulldogs 24-0 at the half and 41-7 through three quarters.