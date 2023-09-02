Raiders' stadium roof leaks amid rainstorms in Las Vegas; UNLV game delayed

There was a delay during a college football game inside a domed stadium Saturday due to rain.

Powerful rainstorms in the Las Vegas area created a leak in the roof at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The stadium is also the home of the UNLV Rebels, who opened their season there Saturday against Bryant.

Who would have ever thought there'd be a rain delay during an indoor game?

The game was briefly stopped toward the end of the first half. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the rain was so heavy, patters of raindrops were heard inside the stadium.

Water seeped through in several spots, and the game was stopped once the rain got closer to the field.

The weather around the stadium has since cleared.

The stadium cost $1.9 billion to build, opening in 2020 after the Raiders spent 24 years in Oakland at the Oakland Coliseum, still the home of the Oakland Athletics.

The A's are looking to move to southern Nevada by 2027.

UNLV also began playing its games there in 2020 after previously calling Sam Boyd Stadium its home from 1971 to 2019.

The Rebels went 5-7 last season, their ninth consecutive season finishing under .500.

UNLV led the Bulldogs 24-0 at the half and 41-7 through three quarters.