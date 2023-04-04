Rachel DeMita, sports personality and ex-college basketball player, rails against 'soul draining' Los Angeles

Rachel DeMita, a sports personality who currently hosts the "Courtside Club" podcast and is a former college basketball player, railed against the cost of living in Los Angeles.

DeMita played college basketball at Old Dominion University and took off as an on-air host when she worked for 2K Sports and Overtime, among others. She also participated in a few celebrity basketball games in the lead-up to the NBA All-Star Game.

But like many Americans, the cost of living for her in Los Angeles – where there may be more opportunity in that field – was just too high. She posted a TikTok video on Sunday going over how she was able to make it in the city with expenses as high as they are.

"I don’t know how did it. I don’t know how I lasted nine years in this city," she said.

DeMita said she moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and decided in 2020 to move to Texas, as she realized during the coronavirus pandemic that Los Angeles just "wasn’t for me anymore."

"I’m back here now for work and every time I’m here I feel like it gets harder and harder for me to be here. It’s like the minute I touch down is the minute I wanna get the f--- out," she said. "I don’t know how else to describe it but… soul draining.

"I feel an entire energy shift. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve grown up a little bit. My priorities have changed. Everything is really expensive here like for no reason."

Aside from the traffic in and around the Los Angeles area, DeMita said she was paying more for rent in her one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles than she’s paying her mortgage in Texas.

"And then there’s just the people here and I’m not gonna say everyone because there are some lovely people that still live in the Los Angeles area – some of my good friends are still here. And it’s also not like the homegrown LA people. I feel like those are like truly cool people.

"It’s all the transplants that come here and a lot of people are coming here for like Hollywood and that industry and I was one of those people. So, I’m being really hypocritical when I say this but like I was one of those people but it’s just such a weird energy and a weird sort of entitlement that a lot of these people carry.

"This city is just not reality."

DeMita said compared to those who live in New York, their rudeness have "more of a purpose" because they’re moving from place-to-place and have a "one-track mind."

"But there’s this weird kind of false, like fakeness that you get from Hollywood people to where if you’re not, if you don’t dress a certain way, if you don’t have a certain car, have certain things, and you don’t fit into their clique, they look down upon you. You’re just living in this different reality."

DeMita said she knows there are people who can deal with the fakeness of Hollywood but she could not. She then commended LA for its weather, shopping and food but said she would rather be living a "more peaceful life."

"Yeah, I just hate this place."

According to the Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Los Angeles rose from ninth to fourth as the most expensive city to live in the world.