Purdue's Zach Edey 'quit' in national championship, Draymond Green says: 'He was done'

Zach Edey had one of the best performances in national championship history on paper, but one NBA veteran says it should have been even better.

The Purdue big man dropped 37 points, but the UConn Huskies went back-to-back with a 75-60 victory, continuing their March Madness dominance from last year.

Edey scored 21 of his 37 points in the second half, all inside the 15-minute mark, but Draymond Green said Edey "quit" early on in the half in response to tough defense from Samson Johnson, who played just five minutes and fouled out.

"Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him that made Edey quit with about 19 mins to go in the 2nd half," Green wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "There was a turnover and I saw Edey body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame"

Social media users were quick to roast Green for the take.

"Too bad Edey didn't have Steph to carry him like you did your entire career," wrote Anthony Lynch.

During the game, another user mentioned Edey had 29 of Purdue's 49 points at the time.

"He doubled up as national player of that year. He didn’t quit homie. Dude ballin with 0 help," wrote Dennis Marshall.

"Did you just shoutout a guy who played 5 minutes in the game….. ……For "shutting down" the guy who scored 2/3rds of his teams points?" added Paul Lenkeit.

Purdue scored just 30 points in the second half. The Boilermakers began the half down 36-30, and UConn opened up on an 11-4 run to go up 13 and never looked back. The Huskies' lead never dropped below nine the rest of the night.

Edey was 15-for-25 on the night, and the Boilermakers took just seven shots from 3-point range, making just one.

