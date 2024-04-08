Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UConn dominates Purdue to capture back-to-back national championships

The Huskies have won 12 straight games since last year's tournament victory by double digits

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Connecticut Huskies are back on top for the second consecutive season, dominating the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game. 

Not only have the Huskies won 12 straight NCAA tournament games, but they kept their streak alive of defeating their opponents by double digits, showcasing how lethal their team is on the court. 

This is the sixth NCAA men’s basketball title for the school, with these two under head coach Dan Hurley. 

This is a developing story. More to come…

