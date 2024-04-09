John Calipari addresses decision to 'step away' from Kentucky: 'Time for another voice'

John Calipari confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, that he will "step away" from the University of Kentucky.

Calipari joined the Wildcats in 2009 after spending nine seasons with Memphis.

"Since our season ended, Ellen and I have spent a lot of time thinking about our time here at Kentucky — what it means to us, the friends we've made on that court. Regional championships. Conference championships. Final Fours. The national title in 2012," Calipari began his video.

"It's been a beautiful time for us. This is a dream job. It was my dream job. Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky and basketball and said ‘that is the bluest of blue.’

"The last few weeks, we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice, that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program that they hear, and the fans need to hear another voice. We've loved it here, but we think it's time for us to step away and step away completely from the program."

Reports have surfaced that Calipari is off to Arkansas on a five-year deal. The coach did not confirm that but did say that "opportunities that have been presented to us, and we're discussing them as a family."

"I love coaching. I love coaching young people. This year's team, I loved every day walking in. They invigorated me. I love the chase for championships. I love bringing the kids together. It's what I do. It's who I am," Calipari said.

In his video, Calipari thanked the families of his players, the staff and the fans for "all that you've done to build this program."

"Those memories and what we were able to do together is what this is all about. Again, it's been a dream. What we've been able to do. Fifteen years, time for another voice. And you know I'm always going to be a fan," he concluded.

With Kentucky, Calipari made the NCAA Tournament all but two seasons. This year's team was knocked out in the first round as a No. 3 seed against Jack Gohlke and No. 14 Oakland. In 2022, the Wildcats were upset by No. 15 St. Peter's, and they lost in the Round of 32 in 2023.

Calipari went 410-122 (.771) with the Wildcats. Overall, he is 813-260 (.758).

