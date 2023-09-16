Expand / Collapse search
Punches thrown at end of Florida-Tennessee game following contact on Gators' quarterback kneel

Florida upset the 11th-ranked Vols

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The ending of an SEC game turned ugly on Saturday night after Florida's quarterback took a knee, yet was still hit.

Graham Mertz kneeled to officially ice unranked Florida's 29-16 win over No. 11 Tennessee. However, it wasn't the occasional knee, as Mertz tried to waste some clock first (it was 4th and 16, and there were nine seconds left).

But nonetheless, members of Tennessee's defensive line still tried to burst through the trenches.

When it really became clear that Mertz was set to kneel, defensive lineman Omari Thomas made contact with the quarterback.

Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz #15 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It looked as if Thomas was going for a tackle at first, but realized at the last second it wasn't a good idea. Despite throwing his hands up in order to stop himself, it was too late.

Thomas made contact, Mertz fell to the grass, and the Gators offensive line was not amused.

Two Gators went up to Thomas to confront him, and another lineman, Damieon George Jr., shoved the Volunteer.

After that shove, Florida's Micah Mazzccua and Tennessee's Kamal Hadden squared up, and they each appeared to swing at one another.

There was more pushing and shoving in a nearby pile.

George was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Thomas for targeting.

Gators after win

Graham Mertz #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates with his team after a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The brouhaha occurred near the Florida bench, so there was an awful lot of blue trying to separate players from one another.

Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, and Montrell Johnson scored twice in the Gators' victory.

The Volunteers have now lost 10 straight games in The Swamp, last winning in 2003.

Graham Mertz kneeling

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) takes a knee after a hit during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.  (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida hosts Charlotte next week, while Tennessee, who figures to drop in the polls, will host UTSA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.