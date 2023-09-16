Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Players from Colorado, Colorado State get into pregame skirmish before Rocky Mountain Showdown

The two head coaches exchanged jabs throughout the week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Colorado-Colorado State rivalry is officially back on.

The in-state rivals meet Saturday night in what's been the most talked about college football game all week, and tensions grew high before the 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Shedeur Sanders warms up

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

A swarm of players met at midfield before the game after a Colorado State player apparently swatted a warmup pass intended for Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They done messed with the wrong team. All talk, no bite," Hunter said shortly after the fray.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell appeared to take a jab at Deion Sanders Wednesday for wearing a hat and sunglasses during sessions with the media. 

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play."

Jay Norvell coaches against Washington State

Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell during a game against the Washington State Cougars Sept. 17, 2022, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.  (Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MISSOURI UPSETS NO. 15 KANSAS STATE ON WALK-OFF 61-YARD FIELD GOAL

Coach Prime, of course, heard the chirp and responded.

"I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready," Sanders told his players. "Trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be. And I look up, and I read some bull junk that they done said about us. Once again. 

"Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our jobs on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition … they done messed around and made it, what?

Deion Sanders on the sideline

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the sideline against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., Sept. 9, 2023. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was just going to be a good game." 

Kickoff in Boulder is 10 p.m. ET, and the Buffaloes are overwhelming favorites.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.