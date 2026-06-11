Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh sends message to UFC's Dana White about bill named after grandfather

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The grandson of boxing legend and American civil rights icon Muhammad Ali sent a message to UFC founder Dana White, as White leads a controversial revival of a law named after Ali.

The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act of 2026, a revision of a law that passed in 2000, has drawn attention as White and TKO Group push deeper into boxing through Zuffa Boxing. The bill would allow new "Unified Boxing Organizations," or UBOs, to sign fighters, promote fights, create rankings and award titles under one system. The Congressional Budget Office says the bill would allow UBOs to contract with boxers, promote matches and run rankings and titles.

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Walsh, as the grandson of the person the bill would be named after, wants to talk to White about it.

"My direct and respectful message to Dana White: We know what my grandfather's legacy means to this sport, and we both know that as this bill stands, it should not have his name on it. I respect all you've done with the UFC," Walsh said.

"We both live in Vegas, and I'm asking you, let's have a sit-down, public or private, you choose. Let's discuss the Ali Act, fighter protections, and what's truly best for us fighters. Let's do this for the sport we both love."

Born to Muhammad's daughter, Rasheda Ali, Nico has stepped into the ring to carry the Ali family's boxing legacy. He is also the nephew of undefeated former boxing champion Laila Ali.

The original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act became law in 2000, and was co-sponsored by John McCain. It was designed to fight unfair and anticompetitive practices in boxing. It also created a firewall between promoters and managers. Under current law, a promoter cannot have a direct or indirect financial interest in a boxer’s management, and a manager cannot have a financial interest in a boxer’s promotion.

Walsh argues the new bill weakens that firewall. He says it could let one organization act like promoter, matchmaker, ranking body and title system at once.

"That’s what the current Muhammad Ali Act protects from happening in boxing," Walsh said.

The new bill is bipartisan. It has been co-sponsored by Representatives Brian Jack (R-GA) and Sharice Davids (D-KS), and overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives with cross-party backing from both Republicans and Democrats. It was referred to the Senate Commerce Committee on March 25.

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Another critic of the bill is promoter Oscar De La Hoya, who argues that this new framework undermines the core of the original 2000 Ali Act, and could result in near-monopolies on the sport.

Still, even Walsh believes there are some details in the original law that could be updated now that 26 years has passed.

"There could be plenty of things updated. The bill, the, the original Ali Act was made in the early 2000s. Of course, it's been 20-plus years, so things can be refreshed, revamped. One of the biggest things is the health benefits. So the Revival Act is pushing some health benefits. That is amazing for, for us fighters That's great, but the health benefits at the front end doesn't negate the, the rights that are being stripped from the fighters on the back end."

Supporters of the Revival Act say the bill would modernize boxing. The bill includes new safety and business rules for UBOs, and its stated purpose is to "further enhance the well-being of professional boxers."

As the bill comes under further sports and political debate in coming months, Walsh also wants to send a message to the other fighters about spreading awareness for this issue, and speaking up.

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His larger concern is that many fighters and fans do not know what the Ali Act does. He said people often hear both sides of the debate but do not know the stakes.

"You need to know your rights as a fighter," Walsh said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the UFC for a response.