ESPN's Mike Greenberg calls misbehaving Knicks fans 'a disgrace' after eggs thrown at Wembanyama

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The San Antonio Spurs' historic collapse in Game 4 of the NBA Finals was capped by one final indignity. NBA star Victor Wembanyama was struck by an egg that appeared to be thrown by taunting Knicks fans as the Spurs made their way back to the team hotel.

Footage circulating on social media showed at least one egg being thrown in Wembanyama’s direction as security personnel escorted him into a New York City hotel. It's the latest in a string of headline-grabbing incidents involving Knicks fans in recent days.

The aftermath of San Antonio’s Game 3 victory spilled beyond the arena, as social media videos seemingly showed Knicks fans physically confronting Spurs supporters. Some of those Spurs fans appeared to have their jerseys ripped off during the exchanges, prompting Wembanyama to condemn the behavior.

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"My thoughts of course [are] that we can't forget it's a game," he said. "We're just playing a game out there. I am all for passion, but [with] the respect of each other. It's unacceptable."

The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year was not alone in that view, as ESPN host Mike Greenberg expressed similar sentiments after Game 4.

"If you’re throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama and beating up people... threatening ... or doing anything to people who are wearing Spurs jerseys, just know that you are a disgrace. You're not disgracing this city, you're disgracing yourself and everyone who knows you," Greenberg, a New York native, said on Thursday's edition of "Get Up."

"And that should go without saying. We live in a world now where somehow things don't go without saying anymore," Greenberg continued. "You're a disgrace and everyone around you who knows you."

NUMEROUS KNICKS FANS ARRESTED, COP INJURED DURING GAME 2 NBA FINALS CELEBRATION NEAR MSG

A watch party in New York City turned violent after the Spurs’ 115-111 victory in Game 3.

Multiple brawls broke out near the watch party in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan on Monday. The New York Police Department told Fox News Digital that 21 people were arrested — 13 for disorderly conduct and eight for assaulting officers, criminal possession of weapons and menacing. The 13 arrested for disorderly conduct were released.

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This year marks the Knicks’ first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999, when they ultimately lost to the San Antonio Spurs. New York has not won an NBA title since 1973.

The 2026 NBA Finals shift back to San Antonio on Saturday for Game 5. If necessary, Game 6 will return to New York on Tuesday.

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