PSG fans boo Lionel Messi, Neymar at home match following early Champions League exit

Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in a 17-minute span to knock out PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar heard it from angry fans during a 3-0 home victory over Bordeaux Sunday afternoon following another early exit from Champions League competition.

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance during a French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sept. 19, 2021. 

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance during a French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sept. 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Neymar punched in the second goal against Bordeaux, but fans jeered him. Even Messi hit a post and got booed by the hometown faithful. 

Earlier this week, PSG registered a 3-1 Champions League loss to Real Madrid, knocking them out of the tournament. PSG also got knocked out of the French Cup a few weeks ago, and there’s a good chance head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be replaced next season.

PSG's Neymar stands disappointed after losing the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020.

PSG's Neymar stands disappointed after losing the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG’s first goal of the game midway through the first half, but he may be headed for Real Madrid next year because his contract runs out in June, and he can leave on a free transfer.

Messi, a seven-time Golden Ball winner, and Neymar, the world’s most expensive player at $242 million, were booed throughout the game. PSG held a 2-0 lead on aggregate against Real Madrid, but Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in a 17-minute span to knock PSG from competition.

PSG's Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty shot to score his side's third goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Oct. 19, 2021. 

PSG's Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty shot to score his side's third goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Oct. 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Three years ago, PSG came away with a 2-0 victory against Manchester United but fell 3-1 in the second leg. And in 2017, PSG rolled to a 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg but shockingly lost 6-1 on the road in the second match.