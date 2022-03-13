PSG fans boo Lionel Messi, Neymar at home match following early Champions League exit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar heard it from angry fans during a 3-0 home victory over Bordeaux Sunday afternoon following another early exit from Champions League competition.

Neymar punched in the second goal against Bordeaux, but fans jeered him. Even Messi hit a post and got booed by the hometown faithful.

Earlier this week, PSG registered a 3-1 Champions League loss to Real Madrid, knocking them out of the tournament. PSG also got knocked out of the French Cup a few weeks ago, and there’s a good chance head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be replaced next season.

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG’s first goal of the game midway through the first half, but he may be headed for Real Madrid next year because his contract runs out in June, and he can leave on a free transfer.

Messi, a seven-time Golden Ball winner, and Neymar, the world’s most expensive player at $242 million, were booed throughout the game. PSG held a 2-0 lead on aggregate against Real Madrid, but Madrid star Karim Benzema scored three goals in a 17-minute span to knock PSG from competition.

Three years ago, PSG came away with a 2-0 victory against Manchester United but fell 3-1 in the second leg. And in 2017, PSG rolled to a 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg but shockingly lost 6-1 on the road in the second match.