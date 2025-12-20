Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Rhode Island

Providence mayor, police chief honored at college basketball game after Brown shooter investigation

Officials faced scrutiny for transparency issues during search for gunman who killed two Brown students and MIT professor

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Homeless man advances Brown shooting probe with anonymous reddit post Video

Homeless man advances Brown shooting probe with anonymous reddit post

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports from Brown University’s campus on a homeless man named John, a former student, who became suspicious of the shooter after seeing him in a bathroom before the attack on ‘Fox & Friends.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez received a rousing applause at Friday night's men's college basketball game between Providence and Seton Hall. 

The cheers came a day after the alleged gunman who shot and killed two Brown University students and an MIT professor earlier this week was found dead by local authorities in Salem, New Hampshire. 

Smiley and Perez came under national scrutiny in the days after the shooting because their investigation included the detention of an innocent man who was mistaken as the suspect and questionable transparency with the public throughout the manhunt. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FBI combing through evidence to link a motive to Brown, MIT shooting Video

The investigation lasted six days before authorities located the suspected shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in a Salem storage unit Thursday. 

The surrounding community spent days waiting for answers, with residents on edge after the school sent students home early after the shooting.

NOEM ANNOUNCES PAUSE ON IMMIGRANT VISA LOTTERY THAT ALLOWED ALLEGED BROWN SHOOTER TO ENTER US

Brown investigation was a ‘colossal failure,' former FBI special agent argues Video

Detectives initially questioned a person of interest at a hotel outside town but ruled him out as a suspect, according to authorities.

Police spent days canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, which turned up images of a person of interest — a masked, stocky figure who stood around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and walked with an odd gait.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawmaker defends law enforcement response to Brown University shooting Video

Neves Valente, 48, was a Portuguese national and studied physics at Brown from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001, according to Brown President Christina Paxson. But he went on a leave of absence and ultimately withdrew in 2003.

Neves Valente's motive has not been determined and is still under investigation.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue