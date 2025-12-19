Noem announces pause on immigrant visa lottery that allowed alleged Brown shooter to enter US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of committing a mass shooting at Brown University entered the country under the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program lottery in 2017 and was given a green card, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

Noem also said that she is instructing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the visa program following President Donald Trump's direction.

"The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," Noem asserted in the post.

"In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people," she continued. "At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."

Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a Portuguese national who was found dead on Thursday from "a self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to officials, was the suspect in both the Brown University shooting and in the separate murder of an MIT professor.

Valente was a Brown University student more than two decades ago, according to school President Christina Paxson.

"Neves Valente was enrolled at Brown as a graduate student from Fall 2000 to Spring 2001, but he has no active affiliation with Brown and has not been affiliated with Brown since 2003. He was not a current student, was not an employee and did not receive a degree from the University, attending for only three semesters as a graduate student until taking a leave in 2001 and formally withdrawing effective July 31, 2003," she noted.

"Neves Valente was admitted to Brown's Graduate School to study in the Sc.M-PhD program in physics," Paxson indicated.